Lawyers for Usain Bolt have alleged that more than $12.7 million (£10.3 million/€11.7 million) is missing from an account belonging to the eight-time Olympic gold medallist.

Claims that the legendary Jamaican sprinter was missing millions of dollars from an account with investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) first emerged in The Gleaner last week, and lawyers for Bolt are seeking the return of the money.

Linton Gordon, a lawyer for Bolt, has said that Bolt now has just $12,000 (£9,700/€11,100) in the account having once had $12.8 million (£10.3 million/€11.8 million), and provided the Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to SSL.

"If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client," the letter from Bolt's lawyers reads.

They have threatened civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.

SSL has not responded to an Associated Press request for comment.

It has asked clients to direct all queries to Jamaica's Financial Services Commission (FSC) and has said it is "closely monitoring the matter".

SSL has warned that several of its clients may be missing millions of dollars after it discovered the fraud earlier this month.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt retired in 2017, and is widely considered one of the greatest athletes of all time ©Getty Images

The FSC announced on Monday (January 16) that it would appoint a special auditor to look into allegations of fraud.

Financial authorities have assumed temporary management of SSL, which requires Government approval for any transactions.

Jamaica's Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said: "I am in shock, and feel a profound level of anger and disgust, at the alarming and evil fraud that has allegedly been committed at Stocks and Securities Limited."

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017, and is one of the highest-earning stars in his sport's history.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, the now 36-year-old is the only man to have won three consecutive 100 metres and 200m Olympic titles, which he achieved from Beijing 2008 to Rio 2016.

He finished his career with eight Olympic golds after contributing to men's 4x100m relay success at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Jamaica were stripped of their victory in that event at Beijing 2008 because of Nesta Carter's positive doping test.

Bolt is the most decorated male athlete at the World Athletics Championships with 11 gold medals, and still holds world records of 9.58sec and 19.19 in the 100m and 200m respectively, set in 2009.