The upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been made available for gamers to play on popular video game FIFA 23.

Video-game maker Electronic Arts (EA) has released an update to include this year's Women's World Cup as part of the game at no extra cost.

The game features the new "Lead Your Country" mode, allowing gamers to play as any player participating in one of the 32 qualified teams or create a custom Avatar to make their own mark on the event.

"Tournament" and "Kick Off" modes will also be available, allowing fans to play against their friends.

EA Sports claims that the FIFA Women’s World Cup game offers an "unparalleled in-game experience capturing the authenticity of the real tournament" in Australia and New Zealand.





"In our most expansive EA Sports FIFA Women’s World Cup update ever, we are excited to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the teams competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and to create an authentic in-game experience for players to lead their country to victory," said Nick Wlodyka, general manager of EA Sports FC.

"Our commitment to women’s football is foundational, and we look forward to evolving and delivering on this promise for our EA SPORTS FC community."

This year's Women’s World Cup is due to be staged across nine cities in the two countries from July 20 to August 20.