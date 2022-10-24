EA Sports partnership with UEFA to include Women's Champions League in FIFA 23

EA Sports has signed a deal with European football's governing body to sponsor UEFA women's football.

The multi-year partnership will see EA Sports include the UEFA Women’s Champions League in FIFA 23.

The deal will also see the video game maker support Together #WePlayStrong, a platform aimed at getting more girls and women to play the game.

The knockout stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League is set to be available on FIFA 23 in early 2023.

"We are delighted that EA SPORTS has chosen to become a UEFA Women's Football partner and we are looking forward to working closely over the coming years as they share our ambition to make the women's game even stronger and take it to new heights," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA's chief of women's football.

Our latest steps to progress the women’s game:



🏆 @UWCL Partnership

⚽️ Multiple Club Partnerships

📺 @dazngroup Broadcast Partnership

💰 Accelerator Fund

👩‍💼 Internship Program



Read the full press release 👉 https://t.co/WHWTi8FRWv pic.twitter.com/ywIzAWZB7W — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2022

"We are also thrilled to see the UEFA Women’s Champions League being integrated into EA SPORTS FIFA 23.

"It feels like a natural fit for the world’s best women’s club competition to be part of the world’s leading football simulation game.

"This is another major step in the women’s game and an ideal additional platform for the female athletes contributing to its success."

A fund called 'Starting XI Fund' has also been unveiled, which will be used to develop the women’s game.

A total of $11 million (£9.7 million/€11.1 million) has already been invested in the fund by EA Sports to incorporate in-game, league, club and athlete investments.

The video game maker has also promised to fund an internship programme to help young women from diverse backgrounds to be involved with the game.