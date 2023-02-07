Electronic Arts says FIFA 23 to be "biggest title" ever, in franchise's final year

Electronic Arts (EA) has claimed FIFA 23 is pushing towards becoming the "biggest title in franchise history", with it being the last version of the game.

EA has developed the FIFA franchise since 1993, but after the two organisations could not agree a new partnership, FIFA is to create its own game, while EA has committed to a non-FIFA football release too.

The company said it would "begin a new era" in July 2023 under the EA Sports FC moniker.

A third-quarter earning result was announced, showing a four per cent increase on the previous best at this stage of the year.

EA is to release its own football release in 2023, after the FIFA deal ends ©EA/FIFA 23

"Year-to-date net bookings from the FIFA franchise have grown four per cent," said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson during a conference call.

"In North America alone, unit sales are up 50 per cent year over year.

The game launched in September 2022 and attracted 10.3 million players in its first seven days, compared to 9.1 million for FIFA 22.