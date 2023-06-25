Wakaba Tomita took gold to cap off a dominant International Judo Federation (IJF) Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam for Japan.

Tomita put Israel's Raz Hershko on to her back for an ippon win in the women's over-78-kilograms decider.

The triumph marked a seventh gold medal at the Steppe Arena in Mongolia's capital as they topped the standings.

The pair were joined on the podium by bronze medallists Nominzul Dambadarjaa of Mongolia and South Korean Kim Ha-yun.

The only other women's title to be awarded on the final day was the under-78kg category which went the way of Hershko's compatriot Inbar Lanir.

She dealt two waza-aris to Mami Umeki for the victory and to prevent another Japanese gold medal.

Umeki's countrywoman Rika Takayama managed to make her way into the medal places as she won bronze alongside Portugal's Patricia Sampaio.

In the men's events there were two wins for neutral athletes as Mikhail Igolnikov was victorious in the under-90kg classification final as he beat Kyrgyzstan's Erlan Sherov, while Inal Tasoev beat Kim Min-jong of South Korea in the over-100kg.

Russian-born Igolnikov was not joined by his compatriot Mansur Lorsanov on the podium as he lost a bronze medal-match to Hungarian Peter Safrany while Frenchman Alexis Mathieu sealed the other third-placed title.

German Losseni Kone and Tsetsentsengel Odkhuu of Mongolia picked up bronzes in the over-100kg division.

Gongchigsuren Batkhuyag gave the home crowd something to cheer about as he delivered a crushing ippon to Georgian Varlam Liparteliani in the under-100kg decider.

They were accompanied on the podium by Japan's Aaron Wolf and neutral athlete Arman Adamian.

The next IJF Grand Slam is set to take place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku from September 22 to 24.