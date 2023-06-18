Neutral athlete Tamerlan Bashaev got the better of Tajikistan's Temur Rakhimov once again as he secured gold on the final day of the International Judo Federation's Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana.

The pair had met in the men's over-100-kilograms decider just two weeks ago at the Dushanbe Grand Prix where Rakhimov faltered in front of a home crowd.

The world number one was unable to take revenge over Russian-born Bashaev at the Barysy Arena.

European champion Bashaev ended victorious after taking a waza-ari win after one minute and 27 seconds of golden score.

The pair were joined on the podium by bronze medallists Galymzhan Krikbay of Kazakhstan and neutral Valeriy Endovitskiy who denied Georgians Saba Inaneishvili and Guram Tushishvili respectively.

Another neutral took gold in the Kazakhstan capital in the form of Matvey Kanikovskiy in the men's under-100kg class.

He downed Dzhafar Kostoev of the United Arab Emirates with two waza-aris while Croatian Zlatko Kumric and home athlete Islam Bozbayev made up the podium.

The final men's title went the way of Tristani Mosakhlishvili as he delivered a resounding ippon on Frenchman Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou in the under-90kg tournament.

It meant that Spain topped the medals table with two golds, one silver, and two bronzes while Italy finished as runners-up with two golds.

Theodoros Tselidis of Greece beat Brazilian Rafael Macedo for the first bronze medal before France's Axel Clerget ensured a neutral athlete-free podium as he dispatched Khusen Khalmurzaev in the other bout.

Asian champion Mao Izumi of Japan claimed the first women's title of the day with a crucial ippon in the final minute of the women's under-78kg final against Patricia Sampaio of Portugal.

Fanny Posvite and Madeleine Malonga picked up bronzes for France following their respective wins over Lieke Derks of The Netherlands and Slovenian Metka Lobnik.

The women's over-78kg decider was over in a flash as China's Xu Shiyan slammed Dutchwoman Marit Kamps on to her back after 39 seconds for an ippon win.

Xu's compatriot Su Xin clinched bronze alongside Kazakhstan's Akerke Ramazanova as they beat Lea Fontaine of France and Karen Stevenson of The Netherlands respectively.