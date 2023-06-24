Japan add four gold medals on second day at IJF Grand Slam in Ulaanbaatar

Japanese athletes were unstoppable on the second day of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam in Ulaanbaatar, winning four gold medals.

Asian champion Nami Nabekura got a 1-0 waza-ari win over Hungarian Szofi Ozbas in the women's under-63 kilograms category.

Nabekura won gold in Ulaanbaatar last year and was involved in a balanced fight with Ozbas before coming up with surprise move to take the title.

Olympic and world bronze medallist Gili Sharir of Israel and Slovenian Andreja Leški won the bronze medals.

In the women's under-70kg, Shiho Tanaka and World Championships silver medallist Lara Cvjetko of Croatia were engaged in a tight battle.

However, Tanaka won gold by penalty, adding to the Japanese domination.

World team bronze medallist Maya Goshen of Israel beat Elisavet Teltsidou of Greece 1-0 via ippon to win bronze.

The other bronze went to Russian neutral Madina Taimazova, who got the better of compatriot Daria Khramoikina by the same scoreline.

The under-73kg men's gold medal match saw Ken Oyoshi triumphing against neutral athlete Danil Lavrentev.

While Lavrentev started on the front foot, Oyoshi countered well to seal the deal through Ippon.

Russian neutral Ayub Khazhaliev and home favourite Erdenebayar Batzaya were the bronze medallists.

Kenya Kohara won the fourth gold of the day for Japan after defeating last year's winner Lee Joon-hwan of South Korea

Both Kohara and Lee started in balanced manner but two waza-ari’s combined with excellent control helped the Japanese clinch the under-81kg gold medal.

European champion Alan Khubetsov, a Russian neutral, defated Hungarian Attila Ungvári 1-0 to bag bronze.

The other bronze went to Abylaikhan Zhubanazar of Kazakhstan after a 1-0 waza-ari win over Mongolian Bolor-Ochir Gereltuya.