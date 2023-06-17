Neutral athlete Makhmadbek Makhmadbekov has continued his fine form by capturing the men’s under-73 kilogram title at the International Judo Federation’s Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana.

Two weeks after claiming gold at the IJF Dushanbe Grand Prix, the Russian-born judoka emerged victorious again.

This time, Makhmadbekov pinned down Poland’s Adam Stodolski for an ippon in the final to seal the title at the Barys Arena.

There was medal joy for hosts Kazakhstan with Daniya Shamshayev and Askar Narkulov both earning bronzes.

Tajikistan’s Somon Makhmadbekov also followed up his success on home soil in Dushanbe to win men’s under-81kg gold in the Kazakhstan capital.

Makhmadbekov was full of confidence as he forced Brazil’s Guilherme Schimidt to pick up three shidos.

Jose Maria Mendiola Izquieta of Spain and Germany’s Dominic Rees won their respective bronze-medal matches to seal places on the podium.

Elisavet Teltsidou delivered gold for Greece with victory over Sanne van Dijke of The Netherlands in the women’s under-70kg final.

The Greek judoka sealed the win in the second minute of golden score when she produced a fine counter-attack for the match-winning waza-ari.

Kim Polling joined compatriot van Dijke on the podium after sealing bronze along with Australia’s Aoife Coughlan.

There was a surprise in the women’s under-63kg category as Kim Ji-su of South Korea stunned Australia’s Katharina Haecker in the gold-medal contest.

Top seed Haecker came unstuck following a brilliant performance from Kim who produced two o-uchi-garis for the victory.

The bronze medals were won by Joanne van Lieshout of The Netherlands and Kosovo’s Laura Fazliu.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the women’s under-78kg and over-78kg divisions and men’s under-90kg, under-100kg and over-100kg categories set to be contested.