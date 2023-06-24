The Russian Boxing Federation has called on citizens to rally around the country after paramilitary organisation Wagner Group continued its advance towards Moscow.

The private military company, founded and lead by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has called for a rebellion against the Russian Army, but has denied attempting a coup.

The Wagner Group has claimed to have seized control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, with reports the group have taken control of military facilities in Voronezh, and are headed for Moscow.

In a statement the Russian Boxing Federation, of whom International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev is a former secretary general, called for people to rally round Putin.

"At this difficult time for the life of our country, the leadership of the Russian Boxing Federation considers it necessary to declare its position, turn to the boxing family, our partners and friends," the organisation said in a statement, as reported by TASS, Russia's official state news agency.

"We fully support the President of our country, who appealed to the Russians to put aside all strife in this difficult period, when the future of our country and our people is being decided.

"We call on everyone to rally around the President of the Russian Federation and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"We are sure that in the near future the situation will return to normal, the life of our society will return to normal, we call on the entire boxing community, all Russian people to remain calm and trust only official sources of information."

International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev is a former secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Wagner Group has been urged to "prevent bloodshed" in Rostov, by the city's football team, who play in the Russian Premier League.

Writing on its Instagram account FC Rostov President Vladimirovich Arutyunyants wrote: "Nowadays, it is important to remember that we are all one nation. Together we've been through a lot and only together we can overcome even more.

"It is at moments like these that we need to rally around our President and give a strong resistance to the enemies of our fatherland!

"We can't afford to be weak and clash with each other!



"Be prudent, prevent bloodshed and destruction on our Russian soil.

"We need to think not only about today, but also about the future - about our children and grandchildren.

"I separately want to address the citizens of Rostov: do not panic.

"The most important thing now is to remain calm and not commit thoughtless actions."

Russian Football Club Rostov-on-Don called for Russian citizens to rally around President Vladimir Putin ©Instagram

Accusations have been posted on Prigozhin’s Telegram channel against Russia’s military leadership according to Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

In response Government agency the Federal Security Service (FSB) has started criminal proceedings, while the Center for Public Relations of the FSB called on fighters of the private military company not to follow Prigozhin’s orders and to take measures to detain him.

Putin used a television speech to describe the actions of the Wagner Group as "betrayal and treason."

In response to the Wagner’s Group advancement towards Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said that Monday (June 26) will be "a non-working day" and has urged residents to avoid travelling around the city as much as possible.

Earlier in the day Sobyanin cancelled all public events in the city, including a Sports Film Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Moscow sports, which was due to begin tomorrow.

The 10,000 Steps to Life event in Moscow, which opens walking routes and provides opportunities to take part in healthy lifestyle training, and was due to take place on Tuesday (June 27), to coincide with Youth Day, has also been cancelled.