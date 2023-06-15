Matytsin says Russian absence has lowered standard of international sport

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said that the country's absence from international sport has lowered the standard of competitions.

Athletes from both Russia and Belarus were banned by most sports after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Many sports have now created pathways for Russians and Belarusians to return as neutrals following a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in March.

But some will still be excluded as the IOC ruled that no athlete in open support of the war or affiliated to the military should be allowed to return, with sports carrying out detailed checks to determine who is eligible.

Matytsin, speaking at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, said the financial situations of governing bodies had also suffered due to kicking Russians out.

He highlighted the World Taekwondo Championships which ended in Baku on June 4 and did not include Russian Olympic champions Maxim Khramtsov and Vladislav Larin who were both not permitted as neutrals.

"Our absence has shaken both the financial component and competition," Matytsin said, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

"Larin and Khramtsov were not allowed.

"Who feels bad about it?

Maxim Khramtsov was one of two Russian Olympic champions absent from the World Taekwondo Championships, with Oleg Matytsin believing that the competition suffered as a result ©Getty Images

"They lowered competition by keeping them out."

Matytsin added that Russia should not need to ask International Federations for permission to enter competitions and that there should be equal dialogue.

He said Russian competitions had taken on added importance due to the situation.

"We will not ask somewhere and beg someone," Matytsin said.

"There is no need to ask anywhere.

"I am against discrimination, including on the basis of neutral status.

"Some federations also offer to sign some declarations, which is absolutely unacceptable.

"At the time when our national teams participated in international competitions, they were mainly held abroad, our viewers did not see the stars here.

"But competition is growing, everyone must prove their worth at the Russian Championships, young athletes are stepping on heels."