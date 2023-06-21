Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus has been killed in the country's war against Russia.

Bordus was killed in "fierce fighting against Russian invaders" according to Angels of Sports, a Ukrainian website which documents athletes that have died during the war.

"Every day he approached the victory of Ukraine with weapons in his hands, but he would not see it himself," read an Angels of Sports statement.

"On June 11, 2023, kickboxer Maxim Bordus was killed in fierce battles against the Russian invaders.

"He is always smiling and ready to help at any time – this is how his comrades in the sports circle remember.

"Maksym became the winner and prize-winner of dozens of tournaments and was the champion of Ukraine in World Association of Kickboxing Organisations."

Ukraine's Champion in kickboxing, 23 y.o. Maxim Bordus killed in fighting in Zaporizhzhia region 😰



He fought since the first day of the full-scale war.



Rest in peace, hero. pic.twitter.com/jobz0dypn5 — Be brave like Ukraine 🌻 (@ukrbravery) June 20, 2023

A petition has been launched in Ukraine calling for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to posthumously award the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to Bordus.

It is claimed that Bordus, born in 2000, had signed up to fight for the Ukrainian army on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year.

The petition said that Bordus was killed by a Russian shell while on a combat mission in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

In April, Ukraine Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait said that 262 of the nation's athletes had been killed in the war with Russia.

Since then the number has grown, with Angels of Sports also reporting the deaths of footballers Vyavcheslav Savitsky and Oleg Bykhovets as well as another kickboxer in Sergey Podlyan who leaves behind his two children Mykhailo and Sofiyka.