Russian five-time powerlifting world champion Maxim Barkhatov, who was last year convicted of bribery charges, has died in Ukraine reportedly fighting as part of the notorious mercenary paramilitary Wagner Group.

Barkhatov won gold medals at the World Open Powerlifting Championships in the men's 110 kilograms category in 2007, 2009 and 2010, and the 120kg division in 2011 and 2012.

He formerly held a leadership role at Tatyshev Park in Krasnoyarsk in central Russia.

In May last year, Barkhatov was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes including luxury cars and laundering RUB 8.5 million (£80,000/$101,000/€93,000).

Russian media reported that Barkhatov was recruited by Wagner from a penal colony in Irkutsk earlier this year to fight in the war waged on Ukraine.

The private military group is believed to have tens of thousands of mercenaries fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, although there has been months of infighting between Wagner and defence officials and the Russian Defence Ministry has made moves in recent days which are widely viewed as an attempt to take direct control.

Wagner Group has been accused of committing war crimes including rape and mass murder of civilians.

Barkhatov's death was announced by the Powerlifting Federation of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Media reports have suggested he died at the age of 41 in April in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, one of the worst-hit by the war which was mostly captured by Russian forces in May after months of intense fighting.

Under the International Olympic Committee's updated recommendations for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sport as individual neutrals, those who have supported the war in Ukraine or are affiliated to the military should not be permitted to compete.

Some critics believe this is not strict enough or is not being enforced as firmly as it should be, and the Ukrainian Government has insisted the country will boycott events where Russian and Belarusian athletes are participating.