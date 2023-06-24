EWF pay respects to Turkish Weightlifting Federation President who died at 67

The European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) has paid tribute to former Turkish Weightlifting Federation President Kenan Nuhut who died this week aged 67.

Nuhut led his National Federation in 1978 and then again from 2000 to 2004.

"During his Presidency, our national weightlifters won gold medals by breaking records in World and European Championships," said Talat Unlu, President of Turkish Weightlifting Federation.

"Brother Kenan was not just the Federation's President, but also our elder brother and guide."

He was also an Executive Board member of the Turkish Olympic Committee and the Deputy General Director of Youth and Sport in Turkey.

Nuhut then served on the EWF Executive Board from 2003 to 2008.

"Kenan Nuhut's passing has greatly saddened the European Weightlifting Federation, whose contributions to the growth of weightlifting in Turkey and Europe will be remembered," read an EWF statement.

"EWF expresses sincere condolences to his family and the Turkish Weightlifting Federation."

Nuhut had been suffering from health problems for months and was said to have been receiving medical treatment before his death.

He is due to be buried in Karşıyaka Cemetery in Ankara.

Outside of sport, Nuhut was a member of the Republican People's Party and was General Director of Personnel of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

He was the CHP's candidate to be Mayor of Çorum in local elections held in March 2014.

In 2018, he was nominated as the party's candidate for the Ankara Parliament.

Until his death, he was chairman of the CHP Sports Board and served as Chief Advisor to the CHP Chairman.