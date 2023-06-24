The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has announced that it has decided to prolong the ban on Russian and Belarusian teams.

The ruling, which applies to volleyball, beach volleyball and snow volleyball, was made at yesterday’s meeting of the FIVB Board of Administration.

The FIVB says the ban on Russian and Belarusian national teams, clubs, officials and beach volleyball and snow volleyball players in international and continental events will remain in place "until further notice" and comes after a "detailed review" by the organisation’s Legal Commission.

It has also decided not to display Russia and Belarus in the world rankings for the duration of their non-participation, with their ranking points remaining frozen since October 2022.

The move is in line with the latest stance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has recommended for Russian and Belarusian teams to remain banned.

The IOC ruled in March that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return as individuals neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military, but the recommended ban on teams from the two nations should remain in place.

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competitions by the FIVB since March last year due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's beach volleyball men's and women's teams face missing Paris 2024 due to the FIVB's decision ©Getty Images

That has led to Russia's men's and women's teams, placed fifth and eighth respectively in the FIVB world rankings, being ineligible to take part in Paris 2024 qualifying.

Russia was also stripped of last year's Volleyball Men's World Championship - an event the FIVB had previously claimed it would be "legally and practically impossible" to move from Russia as World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against the country dictated.

The tournament was due to take place in 10 cities across Russia after the country was awarded hosting rights at the 2018 FIVB Congress.

It was then stripped of the hosting rights in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Volleyball Federation is demanding $80 million (£67 million/€77.5 million) in compensation for the relocation of the event to Poland and Slovenia and filed its case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month.

The tournament took place from August 26 to September 11 last year with Italy running out as winners after beating co-hosts Poland in the final.

Volleyball and beach volleyball join athletics, badminton, equestrian, sport climbing and surfing in maintaining their bans on Russia and Belarus.

Archery, canoeing, cycling, fencing, golf, judo, modern pentathlon, shooting, skateboarding, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling have all agreed to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return as neutrals following the IOC’s new stance.