The All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VFV) has filed its case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as it seeks compensation for being stripped of the 2022 Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Alexander Yaremenko, the secretary general of the VFV, confirmed the move to Russia's official state news agency TASS with the organisation seeking $80 million (£64 million/€73 million).

"Yes, we have applied to CAS," Yaremenko said.

"Now there is a choice of arbitrators.

"This is a long process, no-one expected it to be fast."

The VFV wants to recover the costs it accrued in the build-up to its planned hosting of the tournament.

In a complex process, it has previously announced a lawsuit over the issue within the Swiss courts.

It first announced an intention to go to CAS in April 2022, saying it had submitted documents and was looking for legal support.

Russia was stripped of hosting rights by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in March 2022, barely a week after Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine.

The World Championship eventually went ahead in Poland and Slovenia ©Getty Images

It followed International Olympic Committee advice which said Russia should not be allowed to host events.

The country was due to host the World Championship across 10 cities between August 26 and September 11 last year, but it eventually went ahead in Poland and Slovenia instead.

Volleyball Nations League games had already been moved from Russia in response to the invasion, but the FIVB was slower to act when it came to the World Championship.

It eventually ruled that it was "impossible to prepare and stage" the World Championship in Russia due to the war, insisting it was "gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine".

In December, Yaremenko told TASS that the FIVB had refused to pay Russia any compensation over moving the World Championship.

insidethegames has asked the FIVB for comment.