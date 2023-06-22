The International Boxing Association (IBA) has referenced "fascist Germany" in a statement responding to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to expel them from the Olympic Movement.

The IBA, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, has slammed the decision at today's IOC Extraordinary Session to officially withdraw its recognition as a "catastrophic for global boxing" and described the move as a "tremendous error".

"It is noteworthy that on this very day, 82 years ago, fascist Germany launched an attack on the peaceful citizens of the Soviet Union, resulting in the escalation of war and a devastating human tragedy," a statement from the IBA.

"We cannot conceal the fact that today's decision is catastrophic for global boxing and blatantly contradicts the IOC's claims of acting in the best interests of boxing and athletes."

A total of 69 members at the IOC Session voted in favour of the organisation's Executive Board's recommendation to banish the under-fire organisation, with just one polling against.

It was an unprecedented decision as no sporting governing body had ever been expelled by the IOC before.

IOC Bach told the Session that the organisation had an "extremely serious problem with the IBA" ©Getty Images

The IBA was initially suspended by the IOC, led by German Thomas Bach, in 2019 for issues with finances, governance and the credibility of boxing competitions.

A 400-page report had been delivered by the IBA to the IOC, claiming that it had address those concerns.

But the IOC director general Christophe De Kepper ruled that the organisation had "reached the point of no return".

An IOC Boxing Task Force conducted the boxing tournament at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and is set to do the same again at Paris 2024.

Boxing has also been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, leading to the launch of rival body World Boxing which the IBA has dismissed as a "rogue" organisation.

World Boxing has welcomed the withdrawal of the IBA, calling it a "positive development for the sport", and said it was committed to working with the IOC to "develop a pathway that will preserve boxing’s long-term place on the Olympic programme".

IOC President stated today: "Because we value the sport of boxing so much, we believe the boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency." Friends, @RealWorldBoxing will work tirelessly to be that IF. Let's do it together! pic.twitter.com/SaIUh4eTHe — Boris van der Vorst (@BorisvdVorst) June 22, 2023

“This is a hugely significant moment for the sport," said World Boxing which has yet to gain IOC recognition.

"All National Boxing Federations now have a critically important decision to make if they want boxers from their country to have the opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games at Los Angeles and beyond and we urge every National Federation that cares about boxers and boxing to join and support World Boxing in its efforts to ensure boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement."

So far, only the United States and Switzerland have committed to join it as full members of World Boxing.

England Boxing’s chair Richard Brooke claimed that today's decision by the IOC "provides clarity for the sport" and backed the work of World Boxing.

"With the IBA out of the picture, a new international federation is required to represent the sport in the Olympic Games and England Boxing fully supports the activities of World Boxing to become that body," said Brooke.

insidethegames understands the Dutch Boxing Federation is set to make a decision on its IBA membership after the European Games which are currently take place in Kraków-Małopolska.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association Board of Directors and Central Council Officer Board is also expected to hold a joint meeting early next week to "discuss the IOC’s decision and its implications for boxing, for Irish boxing, and for IABA member clubs"

