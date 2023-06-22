An investigative commission is set to be created to review potential irregularities in the running of the Pan American and Parapan American Games in Santiago.

The Chamber of Deputies - the lower house of the National Congress of Chile - has unanimously approved the formation of the commission to investigate the management of the Games following an increase in budget for the event and delays in preparations.

It is reported by Chilean radio station Radio Bío-Bío that the commission has been tasked with looking into potential irregularities in the organisation and financing of Santiago 2023.

The commission is expected to collect information about the activities of the Chilean Sports Ministry and the National Sports Institute related to the Games between the period between 2018 and 2023 after being given 90 days to report their findings.

A total of 69 Parliamentarians requested the inquiry amid concerns over the management.

"The objective will be to analyse the disproportionate increase in public resources allocated to the event, the delay of the works and the deficient operation of the Santiago 2023 Corporation, which is an integral part and directive of the Ministry," the Parliamentarians told the Chamber of Deputies as reported by ADN Radio Chile.

Organisers of Santiago 2023 have faced criticism in Chile due to delays in projects related to the Games and a sharp rise in costs.

Gianna Cunazza stressed that "my management was governed all the time by principles of professionalism" after resigning as Santiago 2023 chief executive ©Panam Sports

Public investment has increased by 153 per cent compared to the figure projected five years ago by the Chilean Sports Ministry.

It was previously forecast to reach around $200 million (£157 million/€182 million) before estimations rose to $400 million (£313 million/€364 million) in middle of 2018 and then $507 million (£398 million/€462 million) in 2020.

A total of $140 million (£120 million/€139.5 million) of that figure was allocated for infrastructure, while around $100 million (£85 million/€99.5 million) had been set aside for the construction of the Athletes' Village and the rest for the organisation of the Games.

Following concerns over preparations, Gianna Cunazza resigned as chief executive of Santiago 2023 last week.

Cunazza has since defended her record, insisting she had "put the interest of the Games above any personal interest" and that "my management was governed all the time by principles of professionalism".

High-profile former FIFA official Harold Mayne-Nicholls has replaced Cunazza in the role with a little more than four months to go until the start of the Pan American Games.

Santiago 2023 has also seen a change in President in recent months with Chilean Sports Minister Alexandra Benado succeeding her predecessor Cecilia Pérez following a change of Government in the host nation.

The Pan American Games are scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5, with the Parapan American Games set to follow from November 17 to 26.