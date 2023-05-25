Panam Sports officials say Santiago visit has given "peace of mind" for Pan American Games

Panam Sports' Santiago 2023 Coordination Commission President Mario Moccia has said the delegation that visited the Chilean capital to examine preparations for the Pan American Games left with "peace of mind".

The Coordination Commission and Technical Commission of Panam Sports held three days of meetings with organisers, and visited sports venues and the Pan American Village.

This featured a review of areas including infrastructure, technology, broadcasting, media services, communications, transportation, customs services and accreditation, and discussions over collaboration between Panam Sports and the Organising Committee.

Panam Sports officials visited the Bicentanario Peñalolen Park, Chimkowe Gymnasium, the Olympic Training Centre and sub-sites at Viña del Mar and Quillota.

Panam Sports said its Commissions were "pleased with the results" and had "no doubt" preparations will be completed on time, with the Games due to be held from October 20 to November 5.

Argentinian official Moccia, who is vice-president of Panam Sports as well as heading up the Coordination Commission, praised Santiago 2023 for its progress.

Competition venues and the Pan American Village were among the sites visited by Panam Sports officials ©Panam Sports

"We have seen considerable improvements in the venues and in the Pan American Village," he said.

"The National Stadium is impressive.

"What we were able to see during the Commission’s visit is admirable and exciting.

"If Santiago 2023 continues working at the pace they are doing today, we won't have any problems.

"We leave with peace of mind and we are sure that it will be an unforgettable celebration for all of the Americas."

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, the International Olympic Committee member who himself is Chilean, acknowledged there is still work to be done but expressed renewed confidence in the work of organisers.

"We have many challenges," Ilic said.

"Many things are still missing so we have to continue working hard.

"The work of these Commissions has been very important and we have a clear opinion from expert leaders with a lot of experience in Games.

"As I have said many times, I have no doubt that Chile will host a great Pan American Games and that the athletes and the public that visits the competition venues or watches this event on television will have a great experience."

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, right, admitted there were "many challenges" but said he had "no doubt" in Santiago's ability to host the Pan American Games ©Panam Sports

At last year's Panam Sports General Assembly, Santiago 2023 Technical Commission head Michael Fennell expressed concern over the amount of work still to be completed, and Ilic admitted work would be completed "very close" to the Opening Ceremony.

The Panam Sports Commissions are next due to visit Chile in July.

Their findings follow on from a Chefs de Mission seminar for all 33 participating countries earlier this month, with the Games now less than five months away.

Santiago 2023 is set to mark the first time the Pan American Games has been held in Chile.

It is scheduled to be followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.