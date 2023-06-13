High-profile former FIFA official Harold Mayne-Nicholls has been appointed as Santiago 2023 executive director with just over four months until the Pan American Games, after the resignation of Gianna Cunazza.

Cunazza had been under pressure following concerns regarding preparations for Chile's first-ever staging of the Pan American and Parapan American Games, including delays to related projects and an increase in costs.

Chilean newspaper Interferencia reported last month that Cunazza had been criticised for her appointments, which sources perceived sought to "reward friends and close friends with positions, despite the fact that they have no experience in this regard", a salary increase in January of this year and the working environment at the Organising Committee.

Cunazza was appointed as executive director in March 2022 after Gabriel Boric took office following a landslide victory in Chile's Presidential election.

She said she had submitted a "voluntary resignation", and defended her record in the role.

"In this year and two months of management, we have made significant progress," she said.

"We went from 150 to almost 1,000 employees, achieved a 100 per cent budget implementation in 2022, formed a top-level professional team, and developed a strategic plan and a legacy plan that will leave a lasting impact on our country through this event.

"We have awarded almost 90 per cent of the necessary bids to execute the Games, gathered a group of around 30,000 volunteers, and made significant strides in the democratisation and decentralisation of sports by defining a plan for facilities that will reach different regions of the country."

Cunazza also insisted "I always put the interest of the Games above any personal interest, and my management has been guided by principles of professionalism and integrity".

Gianna Cunazza resigned as Santiago 2023 executive director after criticism of her leadership ©Panam Sports

She has been replaced by former Chilean Football Association (ANFP) President Mayne-Nicholls.

Mayne-Nicholls chaired the FIFA Evaluation Group for the 2018 and 2022 men's World Cups, which went on to be awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively in highly controversial circumstances widely viewed as contributing to the downfall of former FIFA President and International Olympic Committee member in Switzerland Sepp Blatter.

He had warned Qatar was the only "high risk" option of the bidders for both tournaments, but was the first official to be banned in relation to the double award.

Mayne-Nicholls was initially banned for seven years from football-related activity by the FIFA Ethics Committee after he was found to have exchanged emails with officials from Qatar's Aspire Academy regarding the possibility of unpaid internships for his son, nephew and brother-in-law, although these were ultimately not provided.

His ban was reduced to three years by the FIFA Appeals Committee in 2016, and to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2017.

Mayne-Nicholls was at one stage considered a potential challenger to Blatter for the FIFA Presidency.

He returned to football in 2019 as executive vice-president of Chilean club Colo-Colo.

Harold Mayne-Nicholls, right, was the first FIFA official banned for his role in the disputed double award of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, but had warned Qatar was the only "high risk" option of the bidders ©Getty Images

Mayne-Nicholls was asked by Chilean Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro to succeed Cunazza, and is a close friend of the Chilean President of Panam Sports Neven Ilic.

He acknowledged the role is a "very big challenge that brings a lot of responsibility", but promised Chile would be ready to stage the Games.

"Believe in us," Mayne-Nicholls pleaded.

"Since the Munich 1972 Olympic Games, there was always a tendency to doubt whether or not the Games would arrive on time in terms of infrastructure, and the same thing has happened with the Pan American Games.

"It is like this, because the projects take time, the work cannot be accelerated and since it cannot be accelerated, we must believe in the new schedule that the experts on the subject give us and they have guaranteed to us that they will be delivered on time.

"We are on the right foot to be able to arrive on time and to be able to meet all the requirements of Panam Sports and also of the Chilean community to make these Games a great, great event."

The changes to the Organising Committee come with the Pan American Games nearing.

The multi-sport event is scheduled for October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.