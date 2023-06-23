The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games netball tournament is set to contribute to the World Netball rankings.

The global governing body's technical delegate for netball Nicola Jones visited Honiara to evaluate the Games' netball facilities.

She also trained representatives from the Solomon Islands National Netball Federation as bench officials for the upcoming fixtures which are scheduled to run from November 27 until the Games' conclusion on December 2 later this year.

"The Pacific Games is one of the biggest games and it's an opportunity for all our associate members within the Oceania to notice and challenge themselves," Jones said.

"We will have netball teams that have been to the World Cup, with the likes of Fiji.

"This will be a world ranking Games so it is an opportunity for our full member countries to actually enhance and improve to keeping their world ranking."

It is hoped that the development will increase the competitiveness of the netball competition at the Games and is seen as a brilliant opportunity for the nations to improve their standing in the sport.

World Netball's Nicola Jones travelled to the Solomon Islands to inspect the playing venue and deliver a training event ©Solomon Islands 2023

Jones held a three-day training workshop during her visit that has been described as "highly beneficial".

"As a result of this workshop, there will be a selection process to choose 20 individuals who will serve as bench officials during the Games," a Solomon Islands 2023 statement said.

"The opportunity allows members of the Netball Federations in Solomon Islands to learn and develop new skills in order to perform at high performance as Officials during the Games.

"Furthermore, the presence of bench officials from the Oceania region provides a valuable chance for collaboration and sharing of knowledge.

"Mrs. Jones has expressed her excitement upon seeing the proposed venue, Friendship Hall, which she praised as an excellent facility capable of accommodating umpires and players during the Games."

Cook Islands are the defending champions in the Pacific Islands netball tournament after triumphing at Samoa 2019 to prevent Fiji winning a sixth consecutive title.