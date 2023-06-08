Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has insisted that the Gold Coast has become a "city of choice" for Solomon Islands athletes when seeking places to train.

Sogavare had visited Gold Coast Deputy Mayor Donna Gates to thank the city for receiving athletes and staff from the Solomon Islands to help them prepare for the 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023).

Arrangements had been made for some 800 athletes from the islands to train at the Gold Coast Performance Centre.

"Gold Coast is a city of choice for Solomon Islands when it comes to offshore high-performance programmes because of its world class facilities," Sogavare said.

The Prime Minister hopes the relationship will continue after the Pacific Games.

"This will strengthen the partnership between the Gold Coast Performance Centre and the Solomon Islands National Institution of Sports on high performance camps and events for our national teams, along with staff mentoring programmes to enhance our facility management and operations capabilities," Sogavare said.

Staff from the Solomon Islands Institute of Sport (SINIS) have been able to take advantage of mentoring programmes at Bond University.

"Thanks also to Bond University for their partnership in staff mentoring program with SINIS, along with the student international placement that has seen SINIS host some of their students in sport, exercise, science and physiotherapy," Sogavare added.

He later visited the Gold Coast Performance Centre.

The 2023 Pacific Games are set to open in Honiara on November 19 and are expected to feature competitors from 24 nations in 24 sports.