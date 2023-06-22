The Organising Committee for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023) have announced that filmmaker, photographer and campaigns activist Neil Nuia is to lead a team of 15 to produce the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the multi-sport event.

"The Opening and Closing Ceremonies present a remarkable opportunity to showcase the best in our nation's creativity, entertainment and culture," Sol2023 Organising Committee chairman Martin Rara said.

"In the shows, we will deliver great celebrations of sport and culture with spectacular and unique Pacific Games moments.

"Our goal with both Ceremonies is also to provide an uplifting and inspiring message to the world, to create some of the most memorable events of the Games, and to celebrate the incredible spirit of our nation."

Nuia who also works for the charity Oxfam will be assisted by another film maker Joey Manemaka, who will serve as associate producer.

The production team for the 2023 Pacific Games Ceremonies include cultural consultants and a choir master ©Sol2023

The production team also includes cultural advisors and story tellers.

A mass choir is set to be directed by Calvin Rore who has worked with student choirs at the University of the South Pacific in Honiara.

"It is their job to create amazing experiences that will be as memorable for the 10,000 plus spectators and the 3,000 plus athletes watching in the National Stadium, as they will be to the hundreds of thousands across the Solomon Islands and around the South Pacific watching on television," Sol2023 Board member responsible for Ceremonies, Aldrin Bekala, said.

"We believe that our search delivered the best of all possible results, a Solomon Islands Ceremonies team that combines extraordinary depth of talent, knowledge, experience and accomplishment, along with extraordinary commitment."

The 2023 Pacific Games are set to open on November 19 and continue until December 2.