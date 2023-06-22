Rhine-Ruhr 2025 officials to be present at Chengdu 2021 as Germany reveal team

A total of 163 athletes are set to represent Germany at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu where Rhine-Ruhr officials are expected to be present in preparation for staging the event themselves in two years' time.

The German University Sports Association (ADH) has approved the team as part of a 240-strong delegation for next month’s Games in the Chinese city.

German athletes are set to fight for medals in 14 of the 18 sports on the programme with teams selected for badminton, archery, fencing, gymnastics, judo, rowing, sport shooting, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, water polo and diving and athletics.

The team features some athletes that competed at the last World University Games staged in Naples four years ago.

Among those include judoka Annika Würfel and diver Alexander Lube who came fifth and fourth respectively at Naples 2019 and will be determined to secure a medal this time around.

"The German team can show strong performances at the top and in the breadth," said ADH sports director Thorsten Hütsch.

Officials from Rhine-Ruhr 2025 are due to attend the FISU World University Games in Chengdu ©FISU

"After the coronavirus-related cancellations of the last events, we are now looking forward to exciting and fair competitions."

Representatives from Germany’s Ministry of the Interior and Homeland, the municipalities and the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Organising Committee are also due to attend the Games.

As well as cheering on the German team, the officials will get a detailed picture of the multi-sport event in Chengdu before playing host in 2025.

Mahmut Özdemir, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Homeland, is set to be present at the Closing Ceremony, due to be held on August 8, for the symbolic handover of the FISU flag.

"We are represented in Chengdu with the historically largest delegation and that Germany is the next host country of the Games in the year 2025 will be well represented on site," said Jörg Förster, head of the German delegation.

"Special thanks go to the decision-makers in the top-level sports promotion of the federal Government, who make such an extensive contribution possible."