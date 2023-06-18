Renovation work has begun on the Lohrheide Stadium which is set to stage athletics at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

State Secretary for Sport in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Andrea Milz and Lord Mayor of the City of Bochum Thomas Eiskirch officially launched the start of construction work with a ceremony at the venue.

A total of €55 million (£46.9 million/$60 million) is being invested into the upgrades which is divided into two construction phases.

"The plans of the past few years are now being put into practice," said Milz, as reported by rottenplaces.

"With the help of funding from the state, a first-class training and competition venue for athletics will be built in Bochum over the next few years, from which not only the city, but the entire sports region of NRW will benefit due to the planned major sporting events, such as the FISU Rhine-Ruhr World University Games in 2025.

"I'm already looking forward to the atmosphere at the upcoming top sporting events in the Lohrheide Stadium."

Andrea Milz believes upgrades to the Lohrheide Stadium will prove beneficial for the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia ©Getty Images

Work is set to see the north and south stands be roofed for the first time while the roof on the east stand will be renewed and old seats will be replaced.

The west stand is also set to be completely rebuilt and will have a lounge area that can accommodate for up to 800 guests.

In addition, it will have 38 wheelchair spaces installed and 15 spaces for visually impaired people.

More parking, a new athletics training facility, and a rebuilt changing area are also in the plans.

Walter Hellmich GmbH has been commissioned for the construction work while planning is being carried out by HPP Architekten.

"A top venue for top-class sport!" said Eiskirch.

"What is created here is unique and has a great charisma.

"And the sports and exercise area means real added value for the local clubs and the surrounding neighbourhood and is an important component of the health-oriented urban development of Wattenscheid."