The German University Sports Federation (ADH) has confirmed it plans to send a 250 strong delegation to Chengdu for the 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

Representatives from competing nations attended a Heads of Delegation meeting from March 28 to 31 in Chengdu, where the ADH was represented by junior finance officer Ursula Witzel and event coordinator Hannah Schäfer.

"Chengdu is more than ready to host great FISU Games this summer," said Schäfer after the meeting.

"All delegations were warmly welcomed, and all processes, meetings, and venue visits were professionally prepared and conducted.

Chengdu is scheduled to host the delayed 2021 FISU World University Games this summer ©Getty Images

"We had a great time during the HoD meeting, which makes us look forward to the summer even more, true to this year's slogan 'Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True'.

Germany is scheduled to host the next Summer FISU World University Games, which is due to take place in Rhine-Ruhr from July 16 to 27 2025.

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games were due to take place in 2021 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games are now set to take place from July 28 to August 8 this summer.