The logo for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 International University Sports Federation World University Games, has been launched, as the countdown continues to what is being described as "a summer with distinction."

Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen and Mülheim an der Ruhr will be the five cities scheduled to host competition, as the Games take place across an entire region for the first time.

Rhine-Ruhr 2025 is set to mark the second time Germany has hosted the World University Games, after the 1989 edition took place in Duisburg.

Facilities have been upgraded ahead of the event, with organisers confident of a successful event that builds for the long-term future.

This region of Germany has the most sports clubs and the highest amount of universities, which will be accommodating for the students arriving to compete.

The slogan of Rhine-Ruhr 2025 is "a summer with distinction".

Thomas Eiskirch, the Mayor of Bochum, spoke about the opportunity the event presents.

“Rhine-Ruhr 2025 is a fantastic opportunity to showcase to the world how old industrial facilities have effectively been converted for new purposes - as exemplified by the Jahrhunderthalle in Bochum," said Eiskirch.

There will be five cities hosting the event ©d.sports/Kenny Beele

"It stands for the courage to try out new things, to set new trends.

"The Lohrheidestadion is being completely rebuilt and will then be the only stadium in North Rhine-Westphalia where German outdoor athletics championships can be held from 2025 - a unique characteristic.

"We are a vibrant metropolitan region where people do not just think about themselves.

"Whether we’re talking about long-term transformation processes, such as our common path to becoming the greenest industrial region in the world, or more specific projects, we’re all pulling together.

"That goes for attracting new businesses, planning joint land use, coordinating public transport, and of course, hosting the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games.”

Sören Link, the Mayor of Duisburg, also shared his opinion on the matter.

“The anticipation around the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games is growing," said Link.

"We are already certain that we will be able to create ideal conditions for the athletes to deliver outstanding sporting achievements.

The map of Rhine-Ruhr, showing venues for the Games ©Rhine-Ruhr 2025

"Young people who might have very different origins or cultural backgrounds will come together not only to compete in athletic events, but also to stand up for values such as fair play, respect and tolerance.

"This is the message that we will be communicating loud and clear, far beyond the borders of the Rhine and the Ruhr."

Stefan Keller. the Mayor of Düsseldorf, expressed excitement for the World University Games.

"The Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games will be an outstanding milestone in the unique history of major sporting events in the region," he said.

"I am convinced that Düsseldorf will present itself from its well-known side at this world's largest multi-sport event for student athletes - hospitable, cosmopolitan and with a great quality of life."

Over 10,000 athletes from 150 countries are expected to compete across 18 sports during the Games, scheduled to take place from July 16 to 27 2025.