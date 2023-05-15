Former Ukrainian ice hockey player Khmil dies fighting in war against Russia

Former Ukrainian ice hockey player and coach Oleksandr Khmil has died fighting in the war against Russia, it has been reported.

According to sport24.ua, Khmil died fighting near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

The 42-year-old was part of the war since day one and was defending Kiev earlier as a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He became national campion in 2007 with ATEK Kiev and has participated in the European and World Youth Championships before.

As the coach of HC "Ukrainochka", a women’s ice hockey club in Kiev, he won silver during the 2020-2021 Ukrainian Women's Hockey Championship season.

"Pain…," HC "Ukrainochka" wrote on Facebook.

"The Ukrainian hockey family was shaken today by the tragic news that a well-known Ukrainian hockey player, the coach of our women's team HC "Ukrainochka" in the 2020/2021 season Oleksandr Khmil, with whom our team won silver in the Ukrainian Women's Hockey Championship, died during the war against fascist Russia.

Ukrainian hockey champion Oleksandr Khmil died in the battles near Bakhmut.



In 2007, Khmil became the champion of Ukraine as part of ATEK. Khmil's playing career lasted 18 years.

After finishing his playing career, Oleksandr worked as a coach.



Rest in peace, Hero 😔🕯️ pic.twitter.com/zzCpOIX88c — Vladyslav Heraskevych OLY (@heraskevych) May 12, 2023

"From the first days of the war, Oleksandr stood in defense of our country, he died during a combat mission near Bakhmut in Donetsk region...

"Part of our hockey family, our coach, our Hero.

"Sincere condolences to the family of Oleksandr.

"Forever in our hearts.

"Low bow.

"Rest in peace.

"Death to the Russian invaders! Burn in hell, scum!!!"

Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit has claimed that the war in Ukraine has killed 262 athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities so far.

In March, boxer Maksym Galinichev, a medallist at the Summer Youth Olympic Games, was killed at the age of 22.

At least 62,295 people have died since the war began last year, with approximately 17 million people displaced.