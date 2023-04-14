Denis Shestak, the son of Georgy who was installed as "Sports Minister" in Russian-occupied Crimea, has been killed in action in Ukraine.

He died while fighting for the Russian Army and his death was confirmed by the Federation of Sports Wrestling of Crimea.

"On April 7, a coach in Greco-Roman wrestling of sports school No. 7, master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, silver medallist of the Ukrainian Championship, son of the first vice-president of the Federation of Sports Wrestling of the Republic of Crimea Georgy Yakovlevich Shestak - Denis Shestak from Bakhchisaray district - was killed in the line of duty," the Federation said.

Shestak was drafted in October of last year after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a "partial mobilisation" in the country that called up nearly one million people to the Army in three waves.

Russia has lost 3,646 tanks in addition to around 180,000 soldiers during its invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

He is survived by his wife and two children.

On April 11, around 500 Russian troops were killed in Ukraine which brought the country's losses to more than 180,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

In addition to personnel losses, 3,646 Russian tanks, 7,043 armoured combat vehicles, 2,770 artillery systems and 293 helicopters have been destroyed.

The Ukraine Ministry of Youth and Sports has also reported casualties.

It states that at least 133 of its athletes and coaches have been killed in the war, some on combat missions and some in their homes destroyed by shelling.