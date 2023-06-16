Russians due to participate in FIL Congress for decision on country's status

Representatives from the Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) are set to be present at the International Luge Federation (FIL) Congress.

The meeting is due to begin tomorrow and run until Sunday (June 18) in Romania's capital city Bucharest.

The main point on the agenda will focus on the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes in FIL competitions.

"The FIL Congress, which will be held from 17 to 18 June in Bucharest, will be attended by two representatives of our federation - secretary general Anna Andreeva and vice-president Gennady Rodionov," said FSSR executive director Stanislav Tyurin, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

The FIL had adopted one of the strongest stances among International Federations in response to the war in Ukraine.

It banned Russian athletes from its competitions and went beyond International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations to expel the country's representatives in the Executive Board, commissions and working groups.

Bucharest is set to stage the 71st edition of the FIL Congress after it was moved from Lviv due to the war in Ukraine ©FIL

The Congress was originally set to take place in the Ukrainian city of Lviv but had to be moved due to the ongoing war in the country.

It was decided to relocate the event to Bucharest after the Romanian federation made an offer to host it to the FIL Executive Board.

Delegates from the 52 FIL member nations have been invited to the Congress which will also see reports from the governing body's Presidium and Executive Board members.

Presentations are also scheduled from representatives of the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games and Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

A new FIL vice-president for finance is due to be elected after Philipp Trattner had to step down.

He took the position at the last Congress in September 2022 but is unable to serve any longer due to commitments as Austria's section chief for sports in the Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service, and Sports.

insidethegames has contacted FIL for comment.