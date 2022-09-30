Romania has replaced Ukraine as host of the 2023 International Luge Federation (FIL) Congress because of the war in the latter country.

Lviv had been due to stage the gathering next year, but the FIL Executive Committee has opted to move it because of the security situation.

Romania's capital Bucharest is now due to stage the Congress on June 16 and 17 next year.

Next year's Congress is not scheduled to be elective.

Although Lviv is in the west of Ukraine, it has been hit my missiles sporadically since Russia's full-scale invasion was launched on February 24.

More than 5,800 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since then, according to the United Nations, but it fears the true figure is far higher.

Lviv had been due to stage the 2023 FIL Congress ©Getty Images

Russian athletes have been banned from FIL events because of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) successfully appealed a previous athlete ban, but the FIL has since updated its statutes to give the Executive Committee more power in force majeure situations.

The FSSR has said it does not plan to appeal this ban.

A vote to expel the FSSR from the FIL failed in April because it did not have the required two-thirds majority, although more votes were cast in favour than against.