The International Luge Federation (FIL) has said that it expects the Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) to pay its dues before the start of the new season despite banning the country’s athletes.

A decision was made by the FIL Executive Board in September to ban Russian athletes from all sanctioned events.

However, the FSSR is still expected to pay its membership fee to the FIL prior to the upcoming campaign.

"We assume that the Russian Federation as a full member of the FIL will pay the membership fee, as in all previous years," a FIL spokesperson told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"The invoices for the FIL membership fee for the 2022-2023 season will only go to the national member federations in the next few days.

"They have not been sent yet.

"The membership fee is €100 (£86/$100) per nation/member."

Russian athletes have been banned from FIL competitions ©Getty Images

FSSR executive director Stanislav Tyurin told TASS has confirmed the organisation to make the payment to the FIL.

"Yes, we will pay the fee as soon as we receive FIL’s invoice," Tyurin told TASS.

The FIL banned all Russian athletes, coaches and officials from its events last March in response to the war in Ukraine.

This ruling was overturned by the FIL's own Court of Arbitration before the ban was put in place again last month.

After making changes to its statutes in June, the FIL used new powers in force majeure situations to suspend Russian athletes.

No expiry date has been placed on the sanctions, which the FIL is framing as being for "safety and security" reasons.

The 2022-2023 Luge World Cup season is due to commence on December 3 in Innsbruck, Austria.