Vince Mayne is to step down as chief executive of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) after seven years in charge of student sport in the United Kingdom.

"I am proud of the many achievements we have made during my time in charge," Mayne said.

"Highlights include an expansion in institutions who now participate in BUCS leagues, our standing with key external stakeholders, the publication of major and seminal research findings and numerous other significant changes."

Mayne was also a key figure in the establishment of BUCS PLAY, an application to help student officials organise sport.

Retiring chief executive Vince Mayne was a key figure in the development of the BUCS PLAY application ©BUCS

"Vince has helped shape the direction of BUCS for the last seven years and enabled us to navigate significant challenges including the COVID pandemic," BUCS Board chairman Craig Mahoney said.

"His familiarity with the university sector has been an important element in elevating the capacity for BUCS to execute strong programmes and, alongside the Executive, significantly increase the grants from external funders.

"Today, BUCS is regarded as the home of university sport and there is an ambition to reach even more students in the future."

Insidethegames understands that the search for Mayne's successor will begin in earnest next month.

In the meantime Director of Delivery Samantha "Sam" Bell-Minogue and Chief Operating Officer Duncan Jones will take joint charge of the organisation on an interim basis.



