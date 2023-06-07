Kazakhstan claimed eight gold medals across the blind and visually impaired divisions at the Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships in Astana.

The host nation won all but three of the titles on offer in the men’s SVI-1 and SVI-2 categories at the Beeline Arena in the Kazakh capital as blind and visually impaired sambists competed at the event for the first time.

They dominated the men’s SVI-2 division, winning all six golds.

There were all Kazakh finals in the 64 kilogram and 71kg classes as Bakytzhan Zhumadil overcame Azamat Zhamauov and Akhmed Akhmedov beat Azamat Turumbetov respectively.

Adilet Adambekov, Kanat Sagyndyk, Rustam Taipov and Kairat Shaimerdenov also came out on top in the respective 58kg, 88kg, 98kg and over-98kg categories.





The other two golds came in the men’s SVI-1 class, with Assylan Nurdauletov winning the 71kg category and Nurzhan Abilkasov triumphing in the 98kg division.

Kazakhstan did not get it all their own way as Uzbekistan’s IIkhom Juraev defeated home favourite Erbolat Bekentaev in the 88kg final.

Competing under a neutral flag, Viktor Rudenko emerged victorious from the 79kg division, while Beksultan Abdrakhim of Kyrgyzstan won the 58kg title.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with masters and junior combat sambo contests.