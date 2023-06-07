OCA to take "final decision" on Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games next month

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is set to take a "final decision" on the sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Bangkok and Chonburi at its General Assembly next month.

The Games, set to be held from November 17 to 26 with a total of 30 sports on the programme, were postponed twice due to COVID-19, and could be in doubt again after the recent general elections in Thailand that saw public favour a pro-democratic and reformist opposition over the military-backed rule.

Preliminary results of the general elections saw Move Forward Party come out on top with 152 seats, followed by another pro-democratic outfit in The Pheu Thai Party with 141 seats.

The Pheu Thai Party is led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, while 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat is the leader of Move Forward, with talks in place for a coalition.

Both parties have pledged to stand up to the military, which captured power in 2014 through a coup.

Amending the controversial lèse majesté law that prevents public from criticising the monarchy was top of Limjaroenrat’s agenda.

However, it not going to be an easy way towards forming a new Government for Limjaroenrat.

Pita Limjaroenrat's Move Forward Party came out on top in the general elections last month ©Pita Limjaroenrat/Twitter

Prayut Chan-o-cha's authoritarian Government are trying their best to disqualify him by filing a complaint saying Limjaroenrat violated the constitution.

The constitution bans House candidates from owning stock in media companies and Palang Pracharat member Ruangkrai Leekitwattanahas claimed that Limjaroenrat inherited shares in a broadcaster from his father.

"The OCA fully understands the current situation in Thailand and will render its full support and cooperation to NOCT and SAT in preparation and successful staging of the 6th AIMAG in Bangkok and Chonburi province," an OCA statement read.

The OCA announced that dialogue between the parties is set to continue with a "final decision" to be taken during the OCA General Assembly scheduled to be held on July 8.

An OCA delegation led by director general Husain Al Musallam and director of international and National Olympic Committee relations Vinod Kumar Tiwari recently met with authorities in Thailand to discuss the staging of the Games in Bangkok and Chonburi.

Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of Sports Authority of Thailand, and National Olympic Committee of Thailand vice-presidents Dato Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat and Professor Charoen were present in the meeting.

The AIMAG was postponed twice due to COVID-19, with dates in May 2021 and March 2022 both originally set ©OCA

The OCA also praised Thailand for its effort taken to stage other events such as the Asian Games and the Asian Beach Games.

Thai capital Bangkok has hosted the Asian Games four times.

The city hosted back-to-back Games in 1966 and 1970 and staged the 1978 and 1998 edition.

The Asian Beach Games in 2014 was held in Phuket.

The inaugural Asian Indoor Games was staged in Bangkok in 2005 and the city also staged the Asian Martial Arts Games in 2009.

Recently, the OCA Coordination Committee added mixed martial arts (MMA) to the AIMAG programme.

MMA has been given a place after the OCA decided to create its own continental body for the sport in August.

The OCA encouraged Asian National Olympic Committees to affiliate with its body after deciding not to be part of either the International Mixed Martial Arts Association or the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts.