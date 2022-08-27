OCA to stay neutral on MMA governing body, will create organisation for Asia

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will not align with any international organisation for mixed martial arts, but are to create their own continental body, the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AMMAF).

This was confirmed by the OCA director for the Asian Games, Haider Farman, at the latest meeting of the organisation.

He encouraged all National Olympic Committees to form their own National Federations to then affiliate with the AMMAF.

"We hope that we will see this beautiful and fast-growing sport in our future Asian Games, Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games or another," said Farman.

"This is where we are going to open the window for our athletes to have the opportunity to join their colleagues in these muti-sport events."

A similar decision was taken by the OCA over the Asian Esports Federation ©Getty Images

AMMAF follows on from the creation of the Asian Esports Federation, created and neutral from the two major organisations, the International Esports Federation and the Global Esports Federation.

Similarly, the AMMAF will not be exclusively affiliated with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation or Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts.