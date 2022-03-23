The hosting contract has been signed for the 2025 Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia.

The contract was signed by HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), and HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, vice-governor of Riyadh province, alongside the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Acting President Mr Raja Randhir Singh.

The ceremony took place at Riyadh Green Halls in Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex, and SOPC vice-president Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi, and Hussain Al Musallam, OCA director-general.

During the ceremony, Prince Al Faisal offered his gratitude to the custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their unconditional support of Saudi sports.

The 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games is set to act as an important warm-up to the 2034 Asian Games ©SOPC

He also offered his gratitude and appreciation to HRH Prince of Riyadh Province for signing the hosting contract.

Riyadh won the bid to host the 2025 Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games during last year’s OCA General Assembly, and the event is seen as important preparation for the city’s scheduled hosting of the 2034 Asian Games.

The sixth edition of the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games is due to take place in Thailand next year, before Saudi Arabia’s scheduled hosting in 2025.

The 2023 World Combat Games are also scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia.