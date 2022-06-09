Olympic cycling gold medallist Elinor Barker has been named in Wales’ squad for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham just months after giving birth to her first child.

Barker, who claimed team pursuit gold at Rio 2016, gave birth to her son, Nico, in March and is now set to represent her country at the Games which are due to start in fewer than 50 days’ time.

It will be Barker’s third appearance at a Commonwealth Games having featured at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

She already owns a full set of Commonwealth Games medals having claimed scratch bronze and points race silver at Glasgow 2014 before earning points race gold four years later.

"Until a few years ago, I had assumed having a baby would mean the end of my career, now it doesn’t even have to mean the end of my season," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"Feels completely surreal that I’ll get the honour of representing Wales again before my boy is even five months old."

Barker is joined by her younger sister Megan in the 24-strong Welsh cycling squad that features 2018 Tour de France winner and double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas.





Thomas will compete at the Games for the first time since Glasgow 2014 where he claimed road race gold and time trial bronze.

The Barker sisters are one of four sets of siblings in the latest group of athletes to have been selected to represent the country at Birmingham 2022.

Athletics aces Joe and Hannah Brier, boxers Ioan and Garan Croft and squash players Tesni and Emyr Evans are all due to head to the English city.

They are among 106 athletes across athletics, boxing, cycling, diving, lawn bowls, squash, swimming, table tennis, judo, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling that have been confirmed by the Commonwealth Games Wales selection panel.

Swimmer Alys Thomas is back in the squad as she looks to defend her women’s 200 metres butterfly title, while boxer Rosie Eccles, who claimed silver at Gold Coast 2018, and reigning Paralympic shot put champion Aled Davies have also been selected.

The squad includes a mix of youth and experience with 49-year-old lawn bowls player Anwen Butten due to compete in her sixth Commonwealth Games alongside table tennis talent Anna Hursey and diver Aidan Heslop who are set to make their debuts at the ages of 11 and 15, respectively.

Double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas has been named in Wales' squad for the Commonwealth Games for the first time in eight years ©Getty Images

"The selection panel certainly had a tough job this year, and seeing the line-up, really transforms all the hard work over the last four years into reality," said Chris Jenkins, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Wales.

"It’s great to see a mixture of familiar and successful faces with new Team Wales members, all eager to make their mark on the Commonwealth stage."

A total of 126 athletes have now been selected to represent Wales at Birmingham 2022.

Line-ups for table tennis, Para table tennis, Para swimming, Para lawn bowls, weightlifting and Para triathlon were already confirmed.

The total is expected to reach 199 when Commonwealth Games Wales announces the selection of its rugby sevens, hockey, netball and gymnastics teams.

Welsh athletes racked up more than 300 medals at the Commonwealth Games since 1930.

At Gold Coast 2018, Wales finished seventh in the medals table with 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronzes.