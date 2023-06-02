Posters to be displayed along River Seine as part of Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad

Fourteen posters will be displayed along the banks of the River Seine from tomorrow as part of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad.

Seven artists were selected to create a diptych - a painting which can be closed like a book - with an Olympic poster and a Paralympic poster on either side.

These will not be official Paris 2024 posters, but a special order "focused on the subjects of inclusivity, parity, celebration and innovation".

These are said to be "at the heart of Paris 2024's ambition to leave behind a true artistic and cultural legacy".

The Cultural Olympiad has pledged to explore the relationship between art and athletics.

Between now and the end of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, large gatherings featuring art are planned across France.

The posters will be displayed along the River Seine ©Getty Images

It is hoped these will lead to conversations about sport and culture.

The 14 posters along the Seine - where Paris 2024 is planning to hold its Olympic Opening Ceremony featuring athletes on boats - will remain there for a month.

Five of the artists were selected for the project through a contest, with jury members including International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 representatives.

Additional posters have also been made to celebrate the centenary of the Olympic Games in Paris in 1924, the debut of breaking on the Olympic programme next year and the organisation of the first Paralympic Games in the French capital.

The posters will begin touring France in September.

Official Paris 2024 posters will be revealed at a later date.