From January 5 to February 1, the City of Paris is putting on an exhibition of Olympic posters along the railings of the Town Hall.

Featuring 24 official Summer Olympic posters provided by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and a selection of posters that explore the connection of art and sport, the exhibition includes posters from painters such as David Hockney and Pierre Soulages, designers like Otl Aicher and mangaka such as Urasawa Naoki.

There is a range of posters from Olympic Games between Stockholm 1912 and Tokyo 2020, with the initiative forming a part of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games flags are also on public display in the Paris Rendez-Vous shop.

The OFCH has made some of the posters available to the public for the first time, it has been claimed.

"This retrospective exhibition, which is accessible to everyone, shines a spotlight on the cultural dimension the Olympic Games have had throughout history," said Paris Deputy Mayor for Culture Carine Rolland.

"All the posters on display bear testament to the artistic styles and key issues of their time.

Part of the @Paris2024 Cultural Olympiad, this new exhibition in @Paris showcases 24 official Olympic Summer Games posters, from the collections of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

— The Olympic Museum (@olympicmuseum) January 6, 2022

"As such, the exhibition is an integral part of the Cultural Olympiad programme, which will take us all the way to 2024."

Paris Deputy Mayor for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Sport Pierre Rabadan added: "Each edition of the Olympic Games has been characterised by sporting and cultural images.

"Above and beyond the sports and competitions, these posters, which are designed as works of art, remain one of the most eagerly awaited parts of any Olympiad.

"This open-air exhibition is the perfect opportunity to showcase the values of Olympism promoted by sport and culture."

OFCH director Angelita Teo said: "The Olympic posters are a visual depiction of the history and socio-cultural identity of each edition of the Olympic Games.

"Many of these non-conformist posters are now part of a remarkable artistic legacy associated with the Olympic Games and have become iconic cultural works in their own right.

"We are delighted to have worked together with the City of Paris to exhibit this incredible historical journey on the road to the Paris 2024 Games."