French retail group Fnac Darty have become the latest sponsor of next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, it has been announced.

The company are based in the French capital and claim to be European leader in the distribution of cultural goods, leisure, technical products and household appliances and in 2021 had a turnover of €8 billion (£7 billion/$8.7 billion).

The multi-national company have joined as an official supporter, the third level of the national marketing programme launched by Paris 2024.

Fnac Darty, founded in 1957 by a father and his three sons, will be in charge of the distribution of cultural products, household appliances and electronics before and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Fnac Darty has expressed a wish "to develop initiatives that could be part of the Cultural Olympiad."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, right, and Fnac Darty chief executive Enrique Martinez, left, celebrate their new partnership ©Fnac Darty

During Paris 2024, the group wants to "commit to contributing to the athlete experience through the services offered within the [Athletes’] Village", Fnac Darty said.

“The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games represent a unique opportunity for Fnac Darty to showcase its know-how,” Enrique Martinez, the company’s chief executive, said.

“We are honoured and proud to have been chosen by Paris 2024 to promote these Games, through the cultural events set up upstream and the services offered during the competitions.

"This partnership is recognition of the group's expertise in supporting French people on a daily basis.

"Also, this event will mark the full commitment of our 18,000 employees to make the biggest sporting event in the world a memorable success and a cultural showcase for the country."

Fnac Darty plans to sell Paris 2024-themed merchandise in its 750 stores in France ©Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty has more than 750 stores across France which are expected to sell Paris 2024 merchandise.

"Together, we share the ambition to bring the worlds of sport and culture together," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said.

"The Paris 2024 Games are a superb opportunity for this, in particular thanks to the Cultural Olympiad, which makes it possible to support and promote projects, intended for the greatest number, combining art and sport.

"The presence of Fnac Darty stores throughout the territory, and the strong reputation of the group, will be essential assets, which will contribute to the success of the Games."

Fnac Darty joins Airweave, DXC Technology, Egis, Enedis, Myrtha Pools, OnePlan, Optic 2000, Ottobock, Randstad, Salesforce, SCC and Sodexo Live! as an official supporter.

In April last year, Fnac Darty Group subsidiary, France Billet, and CTS EVENTIM concluded an agreement with Paris 2024 to provide software and related services to support their ticketing programme.