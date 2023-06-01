More than 2,000 hours of television coverage is set to be broadcast for the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games for an estimated audience of 200 million people.

The Games are expected to beat a record set at the previous edition, Lima 2019, by 20 per cent.

Every single sport on the programme is due to be covered in what is said to be an unprecedented feat in the host country of Chile.

For this there will be 35 mobile television units, almost triple the number than were in use four years ago.

There will also be 26 areas for the media which is 14 more than in the Peruvian capital.

Drones are set to be used as well to increase the viewing experience, with a fleet of 27 to be deployed over the venues.

Spanish company Mediapro is in charge of the television production for the Games.

🤩📺🌎 ¡¡#Santiago2023 será un evento que verá todo el mundo!!



Más de 2 mil horas de televisación deportiva, 200 millones de telespectadores y tecnología del más alto estándar para una transmisión sin precedentes.



Acá te dejamos toda la información 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/0tsmfLtPwR — Santiago 2023 (@santiago2023) May 31, 2023

It is running a training programme for those aiming to get involved with the industry which includes helping the operation.

It is hoped that this will be one of the legacies of the event.

In collaboration with the Santo Tomás Professional Institute a course has already begun that aims to teach students how to deliver high-level sports broadcasts.

The best performing students will then secure a place on the broadcasting team in Santiago.

"When you give a professional the opportunity to work in multisport, you are making him grow exponentially," said Mediapro audiovisual services director José Luis Rubio.

"Football matches know how to do it, but something more complex such as athletics, artistic gymnastics, where a specific type of framing is required, to the extent that you have experience, you will do better.

"Excellence is only achieved when the work is repeated."