Data on impact of Paris 2024 traffic lanes "ready by this summer"

Detailed information about the impact of the Paris 2024 traffic lanes on other road users in the capital will be available this summer.

The announcement in May last year that 185 kilometres of Olympic lanes exclusive to accredited personnel will be in place from July 1 to September 15 next year has prompted intense debate in the Paris region, which is regularly congested by traffic.

According to 20 minutes, Florent Bardon, mobility co-ordinator for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, told a recent webinar for freight carriers that "these lanes will have an impact on the rest of the traffic", adding:

"Modelling studies are still in progress to finalise all the perimeters and in particular to identify where and at what times we will have the main difficulties on the road network, and therefore define alternative routes.

"All of this data - modified circulation perimeter and modelling, should be available by the summer of 2023."

Jean-Andre Lasserre, director of the InTerLUD programme which promotes the deployment of sustainable urban logistics for freight, said the inhabitants of Île-de-France had every interest in getting used to these changes.

"It's a unique opportunity to see how to optimise and experiment with collaborations, tools, which will survive the Games, since their ambition is to work on the sustainable dimension," he said.

The lanes will operate during the day between 6AM and midnight, and will remain open to all traffic at night between midnight and 6AM ©Getty Images

Bardon adds that the lanes will be designated for "all the athletes, the media, the Olympic family who will circulate either in private vehicles or by shuttles chartered by Paris 2024".

"They will also be reserved for emergency vehicles, public transport and taxis."

The lanes will operate during the day between 6AM and midnight, and will remain open to all traffic at night between midnight and 6AM.

Lassere added: "All the actors are enthusiastic and have a strong desire to play the game and make their contributions.

"With a collaborative and co-construction approach, which is part of the post-Games period, it is possible to prepare for constraints, to innovate to find solutions and to work together by sharing information."

The enthusiasm of some is debateable, however, judging by the comments of regular city road users to 20 minutes.

The outlet quotes Yves as saying the lanes will cause "maximum disorder and a major inconvenience for all Ile-de-France residents who work and who need to move."

Daniel, a craftsman who works regularly in Paris, told the outlet he was considering ceasing his activity during the Olympics.

"I get there from the A13, I come from the western suburbs," he said.

"It's going to be hell."