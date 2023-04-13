Volocopter, the company behind the "flying taxis" due to feature at next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, has insisted that the project is on track but is offering no guarantee that it will be able to deliver them in time for the event in the French capital.

The company invited visitors, including Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse, to a take-off event at a "vertiport" which was paid in part by the region.

Spectators watched as a two-seater aircraft took to the air for a short flight.

Pécresse revealed the Regional council supported the project financially because it saw the development of low-altitude aviation in an urban setting as "an adventure full of promises for employment, for the environment, and for the lives of Paris region residents," as reported by Connexion France.

"Just as the first plane ticket of the first airline company was bought in 1914 in Florida, I want the first passenger flight in an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to be in our region."

Volocopter are only certified for its two-seater model but are aiming to have a five-seat vehicle approved by the EASA ©Getty Images

Although being ready for the French capital's hosting of the Olympics, scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11, Volocopter could bit guarantee it would fly during the Games.

"Our certification process is on track for this ambitious target," a Volocopter spokeswoman told Connexion France.

"The mid-summer 2024 goal is a challenge, but we have aligned a timeline with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) mapping out all the milestones and approvals that are necessary to achieve type certification in summer 2024.

"Of course, it is up to us, not EASA, to finish the job and reach these milestones.

"However, if we can meet them, then EASA is fairly confident there will be no delay to the timeline."

At the moment, the two-seater model is the only certified flying aircraft in the Volocopter fleet but it is working on having a five-seater approved.

The vehicles are hoped to reduce traffic in the capital during the Games and will charge similar prices to that of road taxis.