Around 185 kilometres of roads in Paris are expected to be exclusively reserved for athletes, officials and journalists participating at next year’s Olympics and Paralympics.

A map highlighting where the "Olympic lanes" will be located has been unveiled by INTERLUD, the territorial innovations and sustainable urban logistics programme of the French Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Among the lanes that are set to be dedicated to those accredited for the Games include the A1 between Porte de la Chapelle and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the A4 from Paris Porte de Bercy to Champigny-sur-Marne and the A13 between Boulogne and Porte d’Auteuil in both directions.

Paris’s local road network is also due to be affected with traffic restricted to Paris 2024 participants on Rivoli Street, Place de La Concorde, President Wilson Avenue, Rue Louis-Armand and Invalides Bridge.

The northern part of the ring road between Porte de Sèvres and Porte de Bercy is also due to be restricted during the Games.

A total of 185km of roads are set to be dedicated to athletes, officials and journalists attending the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©INTERLUD

The Olympic lanes are expected to come into operation on July 1 in 2024 - 25 days before Olympics are due to open - and run until September 15 in 2024 - seven days after the Paralympics are scheduled to close.

The measures are also due to apply from 6am until midnight each day.

Private vehicles and shuttles chartered by Paris 2024 are expected to use the Olympic lane which will also be accessible to emergency services.

According to French news website Actu, intelligent speed cameras will be installed on the ring road to ensure motorists are respecting the Olympic lanes.

"It is essential to anticipate by organising all logistical flows in advance by shifting what can be, by reorganising schedules or routes to allow life in the city to continue," said Florent Bardon, national mobility coordinator for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"It's not just the spectators of the Olympic Games, there are obviously all the inhabitants of Île-de-France who will continue their lives at the same time."