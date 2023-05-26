Teams pull out of Eindhoven Box Cup after threats from IBA and EUBC

The International Boxing Association (IBA) and the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) have warned that teams competing in the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands will not be allowed at the 2023 Junior European Championships.

Speaking to insidethegames, a Dutch Boxing Federation official said that the international and continental governing body was "calling and threatening directly", forcing some teams to withdraw.

A total of 25 teams registered for the Eindhoven Box Cup, scheduled to start tomorrow, but only 17 are competing now.

It is understood that one team withdrew due to injury and one because of logistics issues while the rest "bailed out due to immense pressure even after making their way to Eindhoven".

The draw is taking place today, but the list is expected to be made public tomorrow.

Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Cape Verde, Curacao, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Kuwait, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, and Ukraine had initially registered for the event.

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst welcomed the delegations present before the draw and thanked teams for their "resilience and dedication" despite threats of sanctions from the IBA.

"Now, before we proceed to the excitement that awaits us, it would not be right to ignore a matter that has cast a shadow over this event," van der Vorst said.

"The International Boxing Association, in their misguided attempt, have issued threats of sanctions against all of us here.

"Therefore, I would like to thank you for your resilience and dedication to the values of boxing. Let me assure you first of all that the reasons for trying to block this competition are not valid.

"It is the same culture of fear that has always been present in AIBA and IBA.

"The Eindhoven Box Cup does not accept this culture and we shall not fall to intimidations.

"We recognize the immense dedication and sacrifices you have made to be here, representing your respective countries and I will be working with the management of your National Federations to ensure you are not affected in any way.

"If you are concerned about something in particular, please do not hesitate to contact me.

"Of course, I would like to underline again that the upcoming Olympic Qualification events will be organized fully by the Paris 2024 Boxing unit and any possible sanction of the IBA will not matter to them."

The EUBC Junior European Championships is scheduled to be held in Ploiesti, Romania, from July 19 to July 31.

insidethegames has contacted IBA for a comment.

Yesterday, the IBA threatened the Dutch Boxing Federation with "repercussions" if they stage the "unsanctioned international event in Eindhoven".

On Monday (May 22), the International Federation suspended the National Federations of New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands for participating in the breakaway governing body World Boxing.

This suspension deprives the National Federations "of all membership benefits, including hosting of international competitions", according to the IBA.

It has claimed that the Dutch national governing body has "recklessly ignored the regulations" and sent an "official communication" that they will proceed with the event.

Van der Vorst, set to step down as Dutch Boxing Federation President to focus on World Boxing, claimed that there is "nothing in the IBA Constitution that states a suspended National Federation cannot host competitions".

The Dutch Boxing Federation stated that it was not part of World Boxing, with the national governing body claiming it was not "given the opportunity" to be heard by the IBA and the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

World Boxing was launched last month with the aim of saving the sport's place at the Olympic Games.

The new body dismissed as a "rogue" organisation by the IBA has an Interim Executive Board featuring representatives from Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.

USA Boxing is the only National Federation to quit the IBA and announce its intention to join World Boxing.

Recently, England Boxing, part of the initial registered list of participants at the Eindhoven Box Cup, said it supports the creation of World Boxing as a potential body to take the sport forward - even though it has not joined the new organisation.

Before the draw ceremony today, the Dutchman said "external noise" should not be allowed to "deter us from celebrating these cherished moments" before reiterating the news about his resignation.

"After 10 years as President of the Dutch Boxing Federation, I will be stepping down soon and I sincerely wish for this edition of the Eindhoven Box Cup to be remembered as a testament to our resilience, courage, and unwavering dedication to the Olympic boxing values."

Governance concerns forced the International Olympic Committee to suspend IBA in 2019.

The International Federation was not involved in the organisation of the boxing tournaments at Tokyo 2020, and it is set to be the case at Paris 2024.

Boxing remains off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

The IBA recently delivered a 400-page report to the IOC aiming to address its governance concerns, with its Russian President Umar Kremlev acknowledging the need for a "collaborative approach" to secure the sport's place at the Games.