England Boxing has said it supports the creation of World Boxing as a potential body to take the sport forward - even though it has not joined the new organisation.

World Boxing was launched last month as a direct rival to the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has lost its right to organise tournaments at the Olympic Games.

It features representatives from the National Federations of Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States and claims that it was formed to ensure boxing's Olympic place.

However, the IBA has branded it a "rogue organisation" and has suspended its members from New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands for their links to its rival.

USA Boxing terminated its IBA membership with the sport not guaranteed an Olympic place at Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.

The IBA has been accused of numerous problems by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), including poor governance, corruption, financial problems and issues with refereeing and judging.

Four members have already been suspended by the IBA for links to World Boxing ©IBA

Umar Kremlev, the IBA's Russian President, has been in a constant war of words with the IOC and his decision to allow Russian and Belarusian boxers back under their national flags, amid the invasion of Ukraine, has caused anger.

"Following recent announcement by the IBA and World Boxing, England Boxing would like to clarify its position regarding membership of the IBA and attendance at international events," England Boxing said.

"Although it has not joined as a member, England Boxing welcomes the initiative of creating a new World Boxing international federation as a possible alternative for the International Olympic Committee to work alongside, should it be necessary.

"With boxing not currently part of the Olympic programme after 2024, there needs to be a concerted effort to address the serious concerns over the governance issues surrounding Olympic-style boxing's international governing body, the IBA.

"There is little sign of progress on resolving these issues to date.

"England Boxing remains a member of the IBA and will continue to send its boxers, referees and judges to IBA events whenever and wherever it is appropriate to do so.

"England Boxing fully supports the British Government's position on non-attendance of events featuring Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"Under Department for Culture, Media and Sport guidelines, England Boxing, as previously outlined, will not attend or support events that feature Russian and Belarusian athletes appearing as representatives of their states so long as the war in Ukraine continues."

GB Boxing, a separate organisation, was one of the governing bodies which boycotted the IBA Men's World Championships in Tashkent this month, and the women's event in New Delhi in March.

The IBA, which has been suspended by the IOC since 2019, has demonstrated zero tolerance to any of its members which have links with World Boxing.

England Boxing said there had been "little sign of progress" on issues at the IBA ©Getty Images

It has suspended the Czech Boxing Association after Americans took part at the Ústi Nad Labem Grand Prix competition and asked other countries competing to withdraw - although out of 18 only Brazil, France and Poland did so.

The suspended Dutch Boxing Federation is also pushing ahead with organising the Eindhoven BoxCup, despite the IBA claiming it is now banned from hosting competitions.

Earlier this month, the IBA delivered a 400-page report to the IOC aiming to address its governance concerns.

World Boxing says it has written to the IOC "to begin the process of requesting formal recognition" but it has yet to invite countries to a scheduled Congress in November.

insidethegames has asked the IBA for comment on England Boxing's statement.