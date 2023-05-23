National Federations that were yesterday suspended by the International Boxing Association (IBA) have criticised the decision by the sport’s governing body.

New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands were all suspended for their links to the breakaway governing body World Boxing.

The breakaway organisation was launched last month following concerns about the sport's place at the Olympic Games due to the ongoing war of words between the IBA under its Russian President Umar Kremlev and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a statement today, the Dutch Boxing Federation said that in correspondence with the IBA it had stated clearly it was "currently not part of World Boxing."

The Federation added it had asked the IBA and the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit to be heard, but said it had "not been given the opportunity."

"It should be clear that we cannot agree with the suspension decision," the Dutch Boxing Federation said.

"So is the process IBA followed to reach this decision, which we believe violates IBA's own regulations.

"We therefore see grounds for conducting proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst yesterday told insidethegames that the topic would be addressed at the organisation’s forthcoming General Assembly.

Germany has also been suspended for its connections to World Boxing, with German Boxing Association President Jens Hadler expressing "concern and incomprehension" at the decision, as reported by ran.de.

The Dutch Boxing Federation is set to discuss its suspension at the organisation's forthcoming General Assembly ©Getty Images

"We wrote a letter to the IBA last week and asked them to put sport in the foreground and approach the IOC," he said.

"Accordingly, we were surprised that we got the suspension as an answer.

"For us, sport is in the foreground.

"Fortunately, there are no disadvantages for the athletes as a result of the suspension.

"We will discuss how we as an association will position ourselves in the entire Board."

The Swedish Boxing Federation (SBF) also acknowledged the decision in a statement on its website, saying that its boxers could still compete in IBA-owned, sanctioned or affiliated competitions, but were not able to wear the SBF logo.

The SBF added that "more information will be coming soon."

The Czech Boxing Association (CBA) has also been suspended after controversy relating to American involvement at the Ústi Nad Labem Grand Prix.

CBA President Marek Šimák said he expected punishment from the IBA, but added that he did not agree with the "method of suspension."

"We were waiting to see what they would come up with," Šimák said.

"But again, they decided about us without us.

"To write to us who decided on it, how who voted, or how we can appeal, nothing."

The Czech Boxing Association claimed it responded to a letter from IBA general secretary George Yerolimpos but did not get an answer to the questions it posed ©IBA

The IBA said yesterday that the ČBA "did not provide the IBA with any sign of efforts to resolve the damages", however the CBA disputes this position.

"We received a letter from the general secretary {George Yerolimpos} to which we responded with the lawyers," the CBA said.

"We were given four days to respond. We didn't get an answer to most of the things we asked.

"It is an authoritarian system that has no place in the 21st century.

"What the IBA has been showing in recent years, for example the start of the Russians and Belarusians under the flags, started everything.

"It's terribly over the line."

Suspensions were also announced yesterday against the Liberia Boxing Association and the Federation of Boxing of Equatorial Guinea for failing to provide an annual report.

The IBA has been suspended from organising boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the same fate that it received at Tokyo 2020.

To be reinstated as IBA members, the federations of New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are each required to show to the IBA they have no "affiliated officials participating in another international boxing federation", provide a written statement to the IBA confirming they have ceased participation in another organisation and condemn "any attempts to establish an alternative international boxing federation" on their respective websites.

To be reinstated the CBA has been asked to apologise to the IBA, guarantee only eligible boxers from member National Federations will participate at its events and commit to no further "serious violations" of its constitution and regulations within the next six months.