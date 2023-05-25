The International Boxing Association (IBA) has warned the Dutch Boxing Federation that it will have to face "repercussions" if they hold an "unsanctioned international event in Eindhoven".

On Monday (May 22), the IBA suspended the National Federations of New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands for participating in the breakaway governing body World Boxing.

This suspension deprives the National Federations "of all membership benefits, including hosting of international competitions", according to the International Federation.

The IBA has claimed that the Dutch national governing body has "recklessly ignored the regulations" and sent an "official communication" that they will proceed with the event.

The Eindhoven Box Cup is scheduled to start tomorrow and conclude next Tuesday (May 30).

"The rules are not applied à la carte and we are following the principles of good governance where each action has its consequences that are applied automatically," IBA secretary general George Yerolimpos said.

"There could be no exceptions, we have one Constitution that excludes ambiguity."

IBA secretary general George Yerolimpos, left, said the IBA is "following the principles of good governance where each action has its consequences that are applied automatically" ©IBA

Boris van der Vorst, set to step down as Dutch Boxing Federation President to focus on World Boxing, has claimed that there is "nothing in the IBA Constitution that states a suspended National Federation cannot host competitions".

"In fact, the IBA Constitution specifies that the IBA Board should exhaust all possible means to ensure the participation of boxers affiliated with the suspended NF in competitions under their respective flags," van der Vorst told insidethegames.

"In all the communications we have received from IBA and EUBC (European Boxing Confederation) until today, there have been no indications of any restrictions on hosting an international competition in our territory.

"Neither IBA nor EUBC has invested any effort or funds into organising the Eindhoven Box Cup or many other international tournaments worldwide.

"Therefore, we can only interpret their announcement today as yet another attempt to disrupt the Olympic qualification process, considering that the Eindhoven Box Cup plays a crucial role as a preparatory stage for the upcoming qualifiers, managed by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit.

"Similar to previous attempts, this one will only create unnecessary stress for boxers, coaches, and the local organizing committee, but will not succeed.

"We eagerly anticipate the arrival of teams from all corners of the world in Eindhoven tomorrow, and we will proceed with staging another edition of this international tournament as planned."

The Dutch Boxing Federation stated that it was not part of World Boxing, with the national governing body claiming it was not "given the opportunity" to be heard by the IBA and the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

World Boxing was launched last month with the aim of saving the sport's place at the Olympic Games.

The new body dismissed as a "rogue" organisation by the IBA has an Interim Executive Board featuring representatives from Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.

USA Boxing is the only National Federation to quit the IBA and announce its intention to join World Boxing.

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst has said that there is "nothing in the IBA Constitution that states a suspended National Federation cannot host competitions" ©Boris van der Vorst

The National Federations of New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands will be reinstated as IBA members if they show that they have no "affiliated officials participating in another international boxing federation", provide a written statement to the IBA confirming they have ceased participation in another organisation and condemn "any attempts to establish an alternative international boxing federation" on their respective websites.

The Czech Boxing Association (ČBA) was also suspended after allowing American participation at the Ústi Nad Labem Grand Prix.

The Liberia Boxing Association and the Federation of Boxing of Equatorial Guinea were removed after failing to provide an annual report.

ČBA would be reinstated if they apologise to the IBA and guarantee that only eligible boxers from member National Federations will participate at its events and commit to no further "serious violations" of its constitution and regulations within the next six months.

Athletes from the seven suspended National Federations can participate in IBA events if they are registered through the IBA sport department.

The IBA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2019 due ongoing governance concerns.

It was not involved in the organisation of the boxing tournaments at Tokyo 2020, and it is set to be the case at Paris 2024.

Boxing remains off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

The IBA recently delivered a 400-page report to the IOC aiming to address its governance concerns, with its Russian President Umar Kremlev acknowledging the need for a "collaborative approach" to secure the sport's place at the Games.