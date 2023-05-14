The International Boxing Association (IBA) has filed a complaint with the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) against all individuals involved with World Boxing.

The governing body has opened "formal proceedings" against the National Federations of Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, and the Netherlands for participation in the organisation described as a "rogue body" by the IBA.

The IBA has also decided that an election for the vacant position following the resignation of Independent Board of Director member Elise Seignolle of the United States will be held at the next IBA Ordinary Congress.

insidethegames exclusively revealed yesterday that Seignolle resigned.

"A complaint against Individuals affiliated to the National Federations has been submitted to the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) due to their participation in the governing body of so-called rogue world boxing organisation," the IBA said.

"Moreover, the Board opened formal proceedings against National Federations of Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, and the Netherlands due to an alleged serious breach of the IBA Constitution and regulations related to the participation in said organisation.

World Boxing was launched last month and claims that keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement" is one of the five key pillars prioritised by it ©World Boxing

"Following the resignation of Independent Director Elise Seignolle, there is one vacant Independent Director position on the IBA Board.

"The woman candidate from the Americas will be elected at the next IBA Ordinary Congress with the Nomination Committee starting the process immediately and where the candidates will take part in a comprehensive vetting process."

The IBA Board of Directors meeting held yesterday also discussed plans for reinstatement of the suspended body, as it awaits the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations.

The International Federation for boxing had submitted a 400-page report addressing governance concerns raised against the body during the World Championships here with an Ad-Hoc Communication Committee led by secretary general and chief executive George Yerolimpos formed to facilitate dialogue with the IOC.

It was also decided that the next Board meeting of the IBA is scheduled to be held in July in Phuket, Thailand.

"We hope that the decision of the IOC will be based on facts and not on the assumptions," IBA President Umar Kremlev said.

"From IBA’s side, we did our utmost to inform the IOC about all strides towards implementation of their recommendations and beyond it.

"We are fully transparent and open - we hope for the fair assessment of IBA's significant progress as one of the best International Federations."

USA Boxing became the first and only National Federation to officially announce that it is joining the new body, after terminating its IBA membership last month.

World Boxing is led by an Interim Executive Board comprised of representatives from GB Boxing and the National Federations of Germany, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States.

Boris van der Vorst, who is part of the Interim Executive Board, is set to resign as President of the Dutch Boxing Association to devote more time to the new body.

World Boxing has planned to hold its inaugural Congress in November but the organisation is yet to invite countries for the event.

The body said that a venue for the Congress would be announced soon.