Russia still hopes boxers will be allowed to compete at 2023 European Games

The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) have expressed their desire to compete at this year’s European Games in Kraków-Małopolska in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

RBF secretary general Tatyana Kiriyenko claimed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allowed their participation in a "neutral status" buts hosts Poland have said they will not be allowed.

Speaking to Russia’s official state news agency TASS, Kiriyenko claimed the RBF is working with the Russian Olympic Committee and the Sports Ministry with the hope that everything will "will work out".

"So far, this is a mystery for us, shrouded in darkness," Kiriyenko told TASS.

"We are working with the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee, building a tactical plan.

“Next, the European Games will be held in Poland.

"The IOC allows us to participate in a neutral status, but Poland makes a statement that Russian and Belarusian boxers will not be allowed.

"We understand this situation and hope that everything will work out.

"We hope that the guys will go to the European Games.

"But if it doesn’t work out, we will have a plan."

Russian Boxing Federation secretary general Tatyana Kiriyenko, third right, has revealed that they are working the Russian Olympic Committee and the country's Sports Ministry in a bid to be allowed to compete at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 ©RBF

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Sharabutdin Ataev won gold medals for Russia at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent.

Four more Russian boxers - Edmond Khudoyan, Dmitry Dvali, Vsevolod Shumkov and Imam Khataev - won bronze medals.

In October last year, the IBA declared that Russian and Belarusian boxers can compete with their national symbols, becoming the first and only International Federation to do so since the war in Ukraine started in February 2022.

The IOC ruled last month that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to the global sporting stage as neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

The 2023 European Games in Poland is a continental qualifier for the Olympic Games in the French capital.

RBF chairman Eduard Kravtsov has admitted that it would be easier for Russian athletes to return to competitions in Europe to qualify for the Olympics rather than Asia.

Many National Federations in Russia were contemplating switching their affiliation to Asia, after the Olympic Council of Asia declared it would be open to letting Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in their events to qualify for the Olympics.

Earlier this month, the Chess Federation of Russia has completed its switch from the European Chess Union to the Asian Chess Federation.

Sharabutdin Ataev won one of Russia's two gold medals at the IBA Men's World Championships in Tashkent ©IBA

Kravtsov also claimed that Russian boxers received invitations to participate in European Olympic qualifiers according to TASS.

"Invitations are sent," Kravtsov said.

"Let's say [Albert] Batyrgaziev was sent to compete in the 57 kg weight category, they sent [Vsevolod] Shumkov. I think they sent [Muslim] Gadzhimagomedov as well.

"They are sent to participate in the selection."

Kravtsov also said that RBF would wait before deciding to compete at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

insidethegames has asked the European Olympic Committees for comment.